- Added functionality to censor usernames by right-clicking them.
- Changed Silly to not ignore perk constraints of abilities.
- Changed Sumatran Tiger splash damage to ignore fainted pets and empty spaces.
- Fixed "hide opponent usernames" not working in every screen.
- Fixed Giant Otter sometimes showing double debuffs when restarting replays.
- Fixed issues with jump attacks and before attack triggers not always obeying conditions, like Racket Tails.
- Fixed Fig on jump attackers nullifying the jump attack if the fig knocks out the target.
- Fixed Sneaky Egg removing others when activated by Tree Kangaroo.
- Fixed Aye-Aye buffing twice when activated by Tree Kangaroo.
- Fixed lone summoners with silly not summoning anything.
Balance changes can be seen in game.
Up next: Mini-Pack 3, versus wacky toys and more danger pack buffs, for more details, check our discord!
