9 September 2025 Build 19893655
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added functionality to censor usernames by right-clicking them.
  • Changed Silly to not ignore perk constraints of abilities.
  • Changed Sumatran Tiger splash damage to ignore fainted pets and empty spaces.
  • Fixed "hide opponent usernames" not working in every screen.
  • Fixed Giant Otter sometimes showing double debuffs when restarting replays.
  • Fixed issues with jump attacks and before attack triggers not always obeying conditions, like Racket Tails.
  • Fixed Fig on jump attackers nullifying the jump attack if the fig knocks out the target.
  • Fixed Sneaky Egg removing others when activated by Tree Kangaroo.
  • Fixed Aye-Aye buffing twice when activated by Tree Kangaroo.
  • Fixed lone summoners with silly not summoning anything.


Balance changes can be seen in game.

Up next: Mini-Pack 3, versus wacky toys and more danger pack buffs, for more details, check our discord!

