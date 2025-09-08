 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19893648 Edited 8 September 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Manual Gear will be available, and leaderboards will reflect if the player got the best time on manual/automatic.
  • A speedometer will be added to the UI, replacing the old bar. Manual drivers will have a bigger UI graphic to check speed and revs to decide, and automatic will have an easier to check element while driving.
  • Addition to a friends list in-game, so you can have up to 25 drivers you want to keep an eye on 👀 .
  • Leaderboards will be revamped. Besides reflecting the type of gear the driver used, you will be able to filter through different settings: Your global position, top 10 and friends.

