- Manual Gear will be available, and leaderboards will reflect if the player got the best time on manual/automatic.
- A speedometer will be added to the UI, replacing the old bar. Manual drivers will have a bigger UI graphic to check speed and revs to decide, and automatic will have an easier to check element while driving.
- Addition to a friends list in-game, so you can have up to 25 drivers you want to keep an eye on 👀 .
- Leaderboards will be revamped. Besides reflecting the type of gear the driver used, you will be able to filter through different settings: Your global position, top 10 and friends.
