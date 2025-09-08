0.73.5 updating incoming to playtest and demo players
One of the big changes is on the new game/char select screen, I reworked the resumes so they're more readable. You can also now read all of the characters without unlocking them, including their back stories.
Han and Cousteau now have Resumes!
Bug fixes pertaining to sprinkler and game win screen persisting. Added animation to white out with cross pipe
Have not been able to reproduce the event options collapsing bug, but I've seen it happen, so if you have any more data on it, I'd love to know, as it's such a weird bug. Hopefully it leaves just as fast as it showed up.
0.73.5 New Char Select
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3596141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update