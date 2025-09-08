0.73.5 updating incoming to playtest and demo players



One of the big changes is on the new game/char select screen, I reworked the resumes so they're more readable. You can also now read all of the characters without unlocking them, including their back stories.



Han and Cousteau now have Resumes!



Bug fixes pertaining to sprinkler and game win screen persisting. Added animation to white out with cross pipe



Have not been able to reproduce the event options collapsing bug, but I've seen it happen, so if you have any more data on it, I'd love to know, as it's such a weird bug. Hopefully it leaves just as fast as it showed up.