 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19893605 Edited 8 September 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.73.5 updating incoming to playtest and demo players

One of the big changes is on the new game/char select screen, I reworked the resumes so they're more readable. You can also now read all of the characters without unlocking them, including their back stories.

Han and Cousteau now have Resumes!

Bug fixes pertaining to sprinkler and game win screen persisting. Added animation to white out with cross pipe

Have not been able to reproduce the event options collapsing bug, but I've seen it happen, so if you have any more data on it, I'd love to know, as it's such a weird bug. Hopefully it leaves just as fast as it showed up.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3596141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link