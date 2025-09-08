 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19893563 Edited 8 September 2025 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎨 Fixed the bug from the previous update where some colors couldn’t be painted!

🌈 Improved the overall coloring feel, now smoother than ever!

🏆 Special adjustment for achievements (due to progress being reset in the previous update):

🚫 Removed the 13th achievement “Find All Cats”.

✅ You can now complete your achievements by finding just 1 cat per map!

💖 Have fun & happy coloring, meow~ 😻✨

