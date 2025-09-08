🎨 Fixed the bug from the previous update where some colors couldn’t be painted!
🌈 Improved the overall coloring feel, now smoother than ever!
🏆 Special adjustment for achievements (due to progress being reset in the previous update):
🚫 Removed the 13th achievement “Find All Cats”.
✅ You can now complete your achievements by finding just 1 cat per map!
💖 Have fun & happy coloring, meow~ 😻✨
🐾🎨 Update 1.06 – Coloring Upgrade & Bug Fix! 🐞✨
