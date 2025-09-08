Hello, handsome Rebels! Good afternoon! 《Rebellion GodSoul》 has just received some new convenience features—especially for save files and story skip optimizations!
📅 EA V1.59 – Around 16:00, September 8, 2025
Update Details:
- []
Save Slot & Sorting Optimization
- []
Manual saves and auto saves are now displayed separately.[/][]
All previous auto saves will now be treated as manual saves.[/][]
Auto save list now sorts by date automatically, with the latest save shown at the top for easier access.[/][]
If you wish to clean up saves, please go to:
C:\Users\【Your Username】\AppData\Local\GodSoul\Saved\SaveGames and delete manually.
[/]
[]
Transition Effect Optimization
- []
Adjusted some transition effects for better presentation.[/]
[]
Abyss Connection Adjustment – now with clearer directionality[/]
[]
Story Skip Expansion
- []
Spirit-joining story events can now be skipped. Skipping still grants the Spirit as normal (previously, due to bugs, joining and some affinity events could not be skipped).[/][]
Now, except for the protagonist’s naming scene, all story events can be skipped with one click.[/][]
Tip: Story skip function is located in the gear icon at the top right menu.[/]
[]
Localization Update
- []
Added Traditional Chinese, English, and Japanese draft translations for Kami Aposta’s affinity story (Part 6 onward).[/][]
During EA, localization is done internally and may not be perfect. We welcome feedback from players fluent in English/Japanese via Discord.[/]
Additionally, the first batch of Steam Points Shop items for 《Rebellion GodSoul》 has been submitted for review, and is expected to go live later this week or next week!
Changed files in this update