Hello, handsome Rebels! Good afternoon! 《Rebellion GodSoul》 has just received some new convenience features—especially for save files and story skip optimizations!

📅 EA V1.59 – Around 16:00, September 8, 2025

Update Details:

Save Slot & Sorting Optimization

[] Manual saves and auto saves are now displayed separately. [/][] All previous auto saves will now be treated as manual saves. [/][] Auto save list now sorts by date automatically, with the latest save shown at the top for easier access. [/][] If you wish to clean up saves, please go to:

C:\Users\【Your Username】\AppData\Local\GodSoul\Saved\SaveGames and delete manually. [/]

Transition Effect Optimization

[] Adjusted some transition effects for better presentation. [/]

Abyss Connection Adjustment – now with clearer directionality

Story Skip Expansion

[] Spirit-joining story events can now be skipped. Skipping still grants the Spirit as normal (previously, due to bugs, joining and some affinity events could not be skipped). [/][] Now, except for the protagonist’s naming scene, all story events can be skipped with one click. [/][] Tip: Story skip function is located in the gear icon at the top right menu. [/]

Localization Update