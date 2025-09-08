 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19893373 Edited 8 September 2025 – 07:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adjusted higher difficulties to drop more time stones.
- Fixed an issue where purchasing all Rapid Raptor Modifications did not unlock the achievement.
- Significantly reduced the warm-up time for Fatemaker’s attacks.
- Greatly increased the damage of the Frag Grenade.
- The multiplayer window now displays which time stone is dropped in the current room.
- Changed Ducalis in Difficulty 4 from Full Armored to Half Armored.
- Improved the visibility of certain UI elements.
- Updated translations.

