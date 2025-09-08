- Adjusted higher difficulties to drop more time stones.

- Fixed an issue where purchasing all Rapid Raptor Modifications did not unlock the achievement.

- Significantly reduced the warm-up time for Fatemaker’s attacks.

- Greatly increased the damage of the Frag Grenade.

- The multiplayer window now displays which time stone is dropped in the current room.

- Changed Ducalis in Difficulty 4 from Full Armored to Half Armored.

- Improved the visibility of certain UI elements.

- Updated translations.