- Adjusted higher difficulties to drop more time stones.
- Fixed an issue where purchasing all Rapid Raptor Modifications did not unlock the achievement.
- Significantly reduced the warm-up time for Fatemaker’s attacks.
- Greatly increased the damage of the Frag Grenade.
- The multiplayer window now displays which time stone is dropped in the current room.
- Changed Ducalis in Difficulty 4 from Full Armored to Half Armored.
- Improved the visibility of certain UI elements.
- Updated translations.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1110
