8 September 2025 Build 19892988 Edited 8 September 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
General Fixes

Fixed timing of the stage completion message.
Fixed enemy approach calculation.
Fixed bug where the player could get stuck underwater.
Fixed bug where the character’s view could clip through ceiling or floor.
Fixed line break issues in the English translation.

Quality of Life

Added option to return from menus using ESC or Start.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3686432
  • Loading history…
