General Fixes
Fixed timing of the stage completion message.
Fixed enemy approach calculation.
Fixed bug where the player could get stuck underwater.
Fixed bug where the character’s view could clip through ceiling or floor.
Fixed line break issues in the English translation.
Quality of Life
Added option to return from menus using ESC or Start.
Update 0.3.4
Update notes via Steam Community
