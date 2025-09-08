Major Improvements



* Tool Tips have been added to the main game map scene for the province UI, all major action buttons, and the battle map UI. These tool tips include icons, descriptions, and cost values so players can clearly see what every action does. They are already available in four languages.



* An Action Point Counter has been added next to the END TURN button so players always know if generals are still available for actions.



* Invasion requirements are now clearly displayed in the UI.



* A tutorial system is now in development with a dedicated tutorial map, though it is still early and not available yet.



* Demo Mode has been completely overhauled with new end conditions.





Gameplay Improvements



* AI provinces now process turns eight times faster, greatly reducing player wait times.



* Right-clicking now closes menus if the cursor is not over a UI element.



* AI will only attack other AI provinces a maximum of three times per month, which reduces downtime and allows the AI to build larger armies before facing the player.





Major Bug Fixes



* Fixed a bug where multiple starting provinces could be selected.



* Fixed a serious invasion bug where canceling an invasion granted instant ownership of the province the following month.



* Fixed a critical save game error that prevented turns from starting after loading.





Battle System Fixes



* Fixed race condition where the AI acted during the battle results screen.



* Fixed AI using Confuse for free and still being able to act afterward.



* Fixed battle camera incorrectly following units back to provinces after fights.



* Fixed generals remaining stuck on the battlefield after defensive victories.



* Fixed lost supplies such as horses, bows, and gold not being returned after battles.



* Fixed archers and cavalry being lost at the end of battles for no reason.



* Fixed music transitions not working properly after battles.





AI Improvements



* Fixed AI attack math to correctly count all unit types including infantry, horses, and bows.



* Fixed AI bringing insufficient forces into battles.



* Fixed AI fire avoidance priority so it is now correctly their top concern.



* Fixed AI abilities such as Confuse, Trick, and Ignite so they now properly consume turns.



* Fixed AI fire usage so defenders only use it when outnumbered and within range.



* Updated AI attack economics, now requiring target strength plus ninety units minimum.



* Warlords now move around the map after four turns in battle but retreat to their castles if seriously threatened.





Unit Model and Training Fixes



* Fixed race condition in unit model switching.



* Fixed AI generals displaying the wrong models such as archers appearing as infantry.



* Fixed battle setup so unit types are properly assigned to generals.



* Fixed AI versus AI battles to correctly consume horses and bows, not just infantry.



* Fixed unit assignment values so they now save properly when closing the assignment window.



* Critical Fix: resolved massive integer overflow in training that caused values like 1112685849.



* Added training dilution for horses and bows to match infantry.



* Added safety caps to prevent future training overflows.





Resource and Economy Fixes



* Fixed food generation at the start of new maps to correctly account for all unit types.