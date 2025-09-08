Hey I added a new collection screen to the app, it's located to the far left!

You can click on the items you own and you will be taken to the item details screen for that item. It also shows the quantity of that item in the list!

You can change the sort order to be ID# and by name, and I made it display that text in your chosen language.

The 'back' button on the item details screen will go to the inventory if you click in from there, but if you click in from the collection screen, the back button will go back to collection (and the hover tooltip displaying correctly).

I might tweak the visual design of this screen a bit more (the green on owned items is a bit jarring) but for now it seems to work pretty good! You can use this to quickly navigate to a certain item without using the inventory screen at all, a quicker way to navigate!

There may be a few extra at the bottom that are unreleased / WIP items, ignore those for now. I'll have to optimize my search filter without having to build-in a set item # into the game to end at. If I leave the descriptions as 'TBD' it will ignore those so I can just leave the descriptions as that until they are almost ready to launch.