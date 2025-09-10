Hello, Tacticians!
We are rolling out a patch to fix some additional bugs we noticed!
Patch Schedule
PT: 9:45 PM, Sep 9, 2025
ET: 12:45 AM, Sep 10, 2025
CEST: 6:45 AM, Sep 10, 2025
KST: 1:45 PM, Sep 10, 2025
Here are some of the changes within version 0.010.029 that we’ve made to the game:
Fixed the issue where monsters could spawn in an unreachable area in one of the combat scenarios
Fixed the issue where, in the third variant of the Act 2 boss fight, the enemy unit linked with Chain of Gloomlight would recover HP instead of dying
Fixed the issue where the interactable object did not appear in one of the Forked Road events
Fixed the issue with the cave exploration event at the Forked Road, where you did not receive rewards for the first/second attempts if they failed
Fixed the issue where curses were not lifted even when you offered 200 gold at the Sacred Altar
Fixed the issue where using a controller prevented rerolling with HP despite owning the Blood Ledger relic
Fixed the issue where incorrect skill cooldowns would sometimes apply after the Blade of Doom (a Greater Blessing from the Altar of Fire) effect was triggered
Addressed issues with the support animations for Laurent, Evie, Soraya, and Rosalina
Addressed the issue where you could not obtain the Eidolon’s Chosen achievement
Fixed the issue where the brightness adjustment UI did not work when using a controller
Fixed the issue where the number of skills displayed incorrectly in the Codex
Fixed the issue where the Behemoth’s Rush skill could damage itself
Fixed the issue where the Quick Action passive would trigger if Elena’s support attack landed a critical hit
We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.
- ODS Team
Changed files in this update