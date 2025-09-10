Hello, Tacticians!

We are rolling out a patch to fix some additional bugs we noticed!

PT: 9:45 PM, Sep 9, 2025

ET: 12:45 AM, Sep 10, 2025

CEST: 6:45 AM, Sep 10, 2025

KST: 1:45 PM, Sep 10, 2025

Here are some of the changes within version 0.010.029 that we’ve made to the game:

Fixed the issue where monsters could spawn in an unreachable area in one of the combat scenarios

Fixed the issue where, in the third variant of the Act 2 boss fight, the enemy unit linked with Chain of Gloomlight would recover HP instead of dying

Fixed the issue where the interactable object did not appear in one of the Forked Road events

Fixed the issue with the cave exploration event at the Forked Road, where you did not receive rewards for the first/second attempts if they failed

Fixed the issue where curses were not lifted even when you offered 200 gold at the Sacred Altar

Fixed the issue where using a controller prevented rerolling with HP despite owning the Blood Ledger relic

Fixed the issue where incorrect skill cooldowns would sometimes apply after the Blade of Doom (a Greater Blessing from the Altar of Fire) effect was triggered

Addressed issues with the support animations for Laurent, Evie, Soraya, and Rosalina

Addressed the issue where you could not obtain the Eidolon’s Chosen achievement

Fixed the issue where the brightness adjustment UI did not work when using a controller

Fixed the issue where the number of skills displayed incorrectly in the Codex

Fixed the issue where the Behemoth’s Rush skill could damage itself