10 September 2025 Build 19892817 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Tacticians!

We are rolling out a patch to fix some additional bugs we noticed!

Patch Schedule

PT: 9:45 PM, Sep 9, 2025

ET: 12:45 AM, Sep 10, 2025

CEST: 6:45 AM, Sep 10, 2025

KST: 1:45 PM, Sep 10, 2025

Here are some of the changes within version 0.010.029 that we’ve made to the game:  

  • Fixed the issue where monsters could spawn in an unreachable area in one of the combat scenarios

  • Fixed the issue where, in the third variant of the Act 2 boss fight, the enemy unit linked with Chain of Gloomlight would recover HP instead of dying

  • Fixed the issue where the interactable object did not appear in one of the Forked Road events

  • Fixed the issue with the cave exploration event at the Forked Road, where you did not receive rewards for the first/second attempts if they failed

  • Fixed the issue where curses were not lifted even when you offered 200 gold at the Sacred Altar

  • Fixed the issue where using a controller prevented rerolling with HP despite owning the Blood Ledger relic

  • Fixed the issue where incorrect skill cooldowns would sometimes apply after the Blade of Doom (a Greater Blessing from the Altar of Fire) effect was triggered

  • Addressed issues with the support animations for Laurent, Evie, Soraya, and Rosalina

  • Addressed the issue where you could not obtain the Eidolon’s Chosen achievement

  • Fixed the issue where the brightness adjustment UI did not work when using a controller

  • Fixed the issue where the number of skills displayed incorrectly in the Codex

  • Fixed the issue where the Behemoth’s Rush skill could damage itself

  • Fixed the issue where the Quick Action passive would trigger if Elena’s support attack landed a critical hit

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.

- ODS Team

