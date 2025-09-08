 Skip to content
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19892727 Edited 8 September 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🥷 Major Update – New Squads Arrive!

The world of Rogue Ninjas is expanding! This update brings brand-new squads, each with their own unique cards, abilities, and strategies to master. Whether you prefer raw power, cunning tricks, or tactical control, there’s something here to shake up your runs.

✨ What’s New

  • New Squads – Unlock fresh teams of warriors with distinct fighting styles.

  • Unique Cards – Each squad comes with exclusive cards to build new combos.

  • Special Abilities – Experiment with never-before-seen powers to outsmart your enemies.

  • Strategic Variety – More options for deck-building and squad synergy.

🔧 Balance & Improvements

  • Re-tuned several existing cards for smoother progression.

  • Adjusted difficulty pacing for mid-game battles.

  • General performance optimizations and bug fixes.

