Hello everyone,

This is the development team of Mini Cozy Room: Lo-Fi.

A minor update has been released today.

The main details are as follows:

\[Feature Adjustments]

To reduce confusion for users accustomed to the previous UI, the design of the Session Timer has been adjusted to resemble the older version.

The timer gauge at the bottom of Mini Mode now also works for the standard Timer and Stopwatch. (It displays the timer of the currently selected tab.)

A confirmation popup has been added when deleting Note/To-Do groups.

When a To-Do list is long, moving an item to the top/bottom now triggers automatic scrolling. The same behavior has been applied to list views as well.

\[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where scrolling did not work properly in the To-Do list.

Fixed an issue where scrollbars were always visible in Notes and To-Dos.

Scrollbar colors now change according to the skin color of Notes and To-Dos.

Fixed an issue where certain background skin elements of the Timer did not change color.

Fixed an issue where the zoom level of Notes reset after restarting the game.

Fixed an issue where duplicated Notes did not inherit the zoom level of the original.

We will continue to do our best to make the game one you can truly enjoy.

Thank you.