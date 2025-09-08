The health bar has been updated.
The font used in the menus, cards, and the game in general has been changed.
Enemies now appear through a portal.
A new weapon has been added.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update