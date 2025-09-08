 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19892654
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The health bar has been updated.

  • The font used in the menus, cards, and the game in general has been changed.

  • Enemies now appear through a portal.

  • A new weapon has been added.

Changed files in this update

