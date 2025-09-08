Small update today to address some quality of life / system visibility issues:
- Added first unlockable Brewmaster ingredient (Gotato - Move Speed buff)
- Fixed rendering issue with sprites that caused them to appear blurry
- Improved item hover effects
- Unlock tree nodes now shimmer when they are purchasable
- Added notification to Unlocks button in main menu when an unlock is available to be purchased
- Added a button to make it easy to join the Discord (Come join us!)
