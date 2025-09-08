Small update today to address some quality of life / system visibility issues:



- Added first unlockable Brewmaster ingredient (Gotato - Move Speed buff)

- Fixed rendering issue with sprites that caused them to appear blurry

- Improved item hover effects

- Unlock tree nodes now shimmer when they are purchasable

- Added notification to Unlocks button in main menu when an unlock is available to be purchased

- Added a button to make it easy to join the Discord (Come join us!)