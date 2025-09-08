 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19892583 Edited 8 September 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update today to address some quality of life / system visibility issues:

- Added first unlockable Brewmaster ingredient (Gotato - Move Speed buff)
- Fixed rendering issue with sprites that caused them to appear blurry
- Improved item hover effects
- Unlock tree nodes now shimmer when they are purchasable
- Added notification to Unlocks button in main menu when an unlock is available to be purchased
- Added a button to make it easy to join the Discord (Come join us!)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3968881
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3968882
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link