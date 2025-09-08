Thank you all for being patient. Here is a change log with all of the bugs that were fixed.





Alpha 0.10.1 - Bugfix Update





\[New Features]

* Added dialog to Bartender.

* Added some profound dialog for many of the NPC's in the bar.



\[Fixes]

* Fixed Bartender not being clickable.

* Fixed journal quest entries overflowing out of the book UI.

* Fixed some rare errors that were discovered.

* Potential fix to a rare random bug where you can't close your inventory with the UI button. Because we couldn't reproduce the bug, we have no idea if this fixes it, but we can only hope.

* Fixed clicking through category tabs in journal would cause certain journal sections to not fade away completely, and result in 2 different journal sections being visible and overlapping each other.

* Fixed pressing "next category" keybind taking you to a non-existent category tab and being shown a blank page.

* Fixed gold coin bag in kingdom (from mission bonus rewards) not giving you the money you deserve.

* Fixed bug where quest lines would include completed prior quests the offering UI.

* Fixed issue with Head Explorer not showing quest offering UI, and thus not giving any quests.



\[Improvements]

* Added safeguards to help prevent invalid quest data in save files not persisting and causing other potential issues like progression locks.

* Updated Head Explorer sprites.

* Improved random quest generation to help reduce duplicate quests.



\[Removals]

* Removed evil pickaxe from quest line.

* Tho Roach has temporarily left the kingdom, and will be back later.