8 September 2025 Build 19892497 Edited 8 September 2025 – 04:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed targeting of Parasites on Nihalor

  • Fixed random duplicate egg drops when using any sort of corpse explosion

  • Fixed wording of "Engine Damage" affix on Wheel of Fortune

