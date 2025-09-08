Hope you’ve had a good weekend! We’ve been quite busy over here preparing for the launch on the 19th 😀 LET’S GOOOO!!!
The Dart should hopefully work now.
Bugfixes
The Dart should work way better now™. Please test it!
Fixed so you don’t teleport around on the Dart
Added portrait to Vosk
Updated player rank icons
Fixed playersnap when transitioning into/from zero G/jetpack
Textchat should be visible all the time now
Made gamepad rebinding less bad
Fixed issue in battery levels where not all batteries spawned
Fixed insertion of Iris several times in tutorial
Fixed jittery UI in Assembler
Buddy using existing repair kits in the ship should now work as expected.
Design
Sniper gunships are only present in Challenge Rating 3 and up
Added new elite icons for enemy ships
Added icons for when the targeting module (component) has set a target.
Changed files in this update