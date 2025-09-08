 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19892462 Edited 8 September 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hope you’ve had a good weekend! We’ve been quite busy over here preparing for the launch on the 19th 😀 LET’S GOOOO!!!

The Dart should hopefully work now.

Bugfixes

  • The Dart should work way better now™. Please test it!

  • Fixed so you don’t teleport around on the Dart

  • Added portrait to Vosk

  • Updated player rank icons

  • Fixed playersnap when transitioning into/from zero G/jetpack

  • Textchat should be visible all the time now

  • Made gamepad rebinding less bad

  • Fixed issue in battery levels where not all batteries spawned

  • Fixed insertion of Iris several times in tutorial

  • Fixed jittery UI in Assembler

  • Buddy using existing repair kits in the ship should now work as expected.

Design

  • Sniper gunships are only present in Challenge Rating 3 and up

  • Added new elite icons for enemy ships

  • Added icons for when the targeting module (component) has set a target.

