Hope you’ve had a good weekend! We’ve been quite busy over here preparing for the launch on the 19th 😀 LET’S GOOOO!!!

The Dart should hopefully work now.



Bugfixes

The Dart should work way better now™. Please test it!

Fixed so you don’t teleport around on the Dart

Added portrait to Vosk

Updated player rank icons

Fixed playersnap when transitioning into/from zero G/jetpack

Textchat should be visible all the time now

Made gamepad rebinding less bad

Fixed issue in battery levels where not all batteries spawned

Fixed insertion of Iris several times in tutorial

Fixed jittery UI in Assembler

Buddy using existing repair kits in the ship should now work as expected.

Design