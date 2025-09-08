- Tutorial Quest Continuation
- STAMINA BAR
- ADD TEMP CLOTHING VISUAL TO GEAR
- Updated Mining Veins and interaction
- Updated Attack, Mining, Woodcutting, Magic, Defense, Smithing logic
- Added Treasure Chest UI
- Updated Map Sizes
- Updated Guard Pathing to prevent a softlock
- Updated Title Menu
- Added Changelog
- Added Credits
- Custom Fonts
- Added Potion Vendor for Playtest
- 4 New Herbs
- Combat and Leveling redesign - Level up your Player from any Profession Level Ups!
General Fixes
- FIX BLACKSMITH - CHECK IF WORKING
- FIXED HATCHET LOCATION AND UPDATED WOODCUTTING
- Fix Guard cutscene to stable
- Fix level up pop up
- Fixed mining not rolling d20 correctly past level 2
- Fixed combat area mobs
- Fixed Cpt. Xander's Sprite
- Turned off snow at Norde's Rest
- Fixed collision at Alaryian Coast
- Corrected Script Load Order
- Fixed stray random debug event
+ More
Changed files in this update