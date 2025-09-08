 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19892256 Edited 8 September 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Tutorial Quest Continuation
  • STAMINA BAR
  • ADD TEMP CLOTHING VISUAL TO GEAR
  • Updated Mining Veins and interaction
  • Updated Attack, Mining, Woodcutting, Magic, Defense, Smithing logic
  • Added Treasure Chest UI
  • Updated Map Sizes
  • Updated Guard Pathing to prevent a softlock
  • Updated Title Menu
  • Added Changelog
  • Added Credits
  • Custom Fonts
  • Added Potion Vendor for Playtest
  • 4 New Herbs
  • Combat and Leveling redesign - Level up your Player from any Profession Level Ups!

General Fixes

  • FIX BLACKSMITH - CHECK IF WORKING
  • FIXED HATCHET LOCATION AND UPDATED WOODCUTTING
  • Fix Guard cutscene to stable
  • Fix level up pop up
  • Fixed mining not rolling d20 correctly past level 2
  • Fixed combat area mobs
  • Fixed Cpt. Xander's Sprite
  • Turned off snow at Norde's Rest
  • Fixed collision at Alaryian Coast
  • Corrected Script Load Order
  • Fixed stray random debug event

+ More

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073172
  • Loading history…
