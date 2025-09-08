Hotfix available!
Fixed:
- Bug with My Music fixed
- Blacklist board issue fixed
- Fixed a bug in Dead Out after Dash mode
- Collision fixed on Golden Trail map
- Joker’s outfit no longer jitters
- Others
Hotfix 5.01
Update notes via Steam Community
