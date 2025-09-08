 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19892196 Edited 8 September 2025 – 03:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix available!

Fixed:

- Bug with My Music fixed
- Blacklist board issue fixed
- Fixed a bug in Dead Out after Dash mode
- Collision fixed on Golden Trail map
- Joker’s outfit no longer jitters
- Others

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1664221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link