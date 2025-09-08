 Skip to content
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19892077
Update notes via Steam Community

After a long journey of figuring out the complications between the client and the server sides of handling user data and steam achievements configurations ive finally wrapped up the entire list of active functioning achievements.

these achievements have been tested to be working to my knowledge.
outside confirmation is welcomed in the forums discussion boards.

these achievements should all work both locally on a client and online connected to a source dedicated server. the progressive stats are pushed back to steam and can be recorded over multiplayer game sessions.

theres still some work left to do however the entire system now at default holds a 100% completion standard to the default releases achievement list.

good luck! to0dalLo00

Changed files in this update

