=== Major Changes

* Physics objects! The chaos unfolds.. this is a subject buff for the most part. Slums, Hospital, and Old Warehouse have been given some barrels to use.

* A bouncy ball has been added to give the obelisk company

* Ragdolls are now present and they use the same system as physics objects. Say goodbye to nuggets, say hello to flopping bodies!

Ragdolls keep their accessories, so you can infer who died from their gadget for example

HOWEVER on the inverse effect, bodies can now be dragged by the subject.

* Umbral Anomaly is now running on Jolt physics

For the most part this won't change anything, it just makes physics objects behave a lot better

=== Map Changes

== Slums

* Blocked off some routes to encourage the pit(tm) to be used more often

* Added some interior esque structure to have some more dark areas

* Subjects can no longer stand on ANY of the roofs

=== Taskie Changes

* Bullet impacts are much smaller and disappear faster (about 3 frames on a 60hz monitor)

== Gadget Changes

= Sonar Goggles

+ Energy drain while active reduced (8/s -> 3.5/s)

- Added a 15 energy cost to activate

Sonar has a bit more of a risk/reward factor as toggling goggles often is no longer a viable strategy. You either have them on all the time and risk getting snuck up on, or use them sparingly.

=== Subject Changes

* Corpses now remain once they are fully eaten

+ Subjects can now carry corpses to desired locations

- Corpse healing have been spread out across six bites instead of three

You still heal the same amount, but you need to eat longer to get the most out of it

== Utility Changes

= Pipebomb

- Reduced maximum damage (60 dmg -> 55 dmg)

This is a very miniscule change to make RAGE combos impossible. RAGE can SUFFER

= Impact Grenades -> Shrapnel Bombs

Impact Grenades have been replaced with Shrapnel Bombs, a direct upgrade to impacts.

+ Increased object damage (1x -> 5x)

+ Greatly increased range

+ Carry capacity increased (2 -> 3)

+ Increased minimum damage (10 dmg -> 15 dmg)

+ Applies fifteen seconds of marked on hit

- Slightly decreased maximum damage (22 dmg -> 20 dmg)

=== Other Changes

* You can now change the FOV. The default has been set to 90 from 80

Have fun Rev