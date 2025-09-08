 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19892032 Edited 8 September 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fix settings text that could run off the screen when using the mouse and keyboard overlays.

  • Fix a scrolling issue with controllers on the Blueprint Machine in the very late game (when you have more than one full screen of unlocked blueprints)

Changed files in this update

