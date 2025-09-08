Fix settings text that could run off the screen when using the mouse and keyboard overlays.
Fix a scrolling issue with controllers on the Blueprint Machine in the very late game (when you have more than one full screen of unlocked blueprints)
Update 1.5.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Windows Depot 730052
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Linux Depot 730053
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update