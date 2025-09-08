Sorry for no patch last week. With all the events I was attending I had no time to create a build. Here are the notes for the weekly update for Hogen

Minor Changes

-Added click controls to deck builder menu

-Updated discard pile counter to color shift when a card hasn't been discarded that turn

-New cards drawn will now have a temporary yellow highlight

-Playable slots will now highlight as you hover over a card

-added "spotlight" visual to end sequence

-allowed card highlight and zoom to be hidden when hover ends even during when a card is moving

Fixes

-Fixed "stop and start" drag of card tabs

-fixed results text in versus mode

-fixed misplaced pass icons for player 2 in versus mode

-fixed error due to trying to load mission buttons

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!