8 September 2025 Build 19891910 Edited 8 September 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



The Twisted Forest has several new levels added!

And a resolution to the map location (for now)!

This means that player characters will now be able to complete The Twisted Forest (which will unlock the 2nd map location).

This 2nd map location is being designed and will be revealed very soon!

Thanks for supporting Vanquish Evil, and tell your friends to buy the game too! PS -- there's an event at the end of the month!

GnarlyTree Games

