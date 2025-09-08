-Various parameter optimizations including subsurface scattering, Unity async settings, blendshapes, and others I forgot about

-Fixed an animation bug with the sword equipped with Sapphire with a time-delay attack

-Improved the main characters' skin when they are in contact with light

-Fixed a bug where, at certain angles and in certain places, the player could pass through (visually only) the open-world floor

-The light color changes after each night in the open world to vary the environments

-Minimal optimizations to textures and materials

-Increased performance at lower quality

-Removed mip map streaming

-Changed adaptive performance for better optimization