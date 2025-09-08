-Various parameter optimizations including subsurface scattering, Unity async settings, blendshapes, and others I forgot about
-Fixed an animation bug with the sword equipped with Sapphire with a time-delay attack
-Improved the main characters' skin when they are in contact with light
-Fixed a bug where, at certain angles and in certain places, the player could pass through (visually only) the open-world floor
-The light color changes after each night in the open world to vary the environments
-Minimal optimizations to textures and materials
-Increased performance at lower quality
-Removed mip map streaming
-Changed adaptive performance for better optimization
