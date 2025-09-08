 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19891893 Edited 8 September 2025 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there Kinfolk! Here's the first of what will undoubtedly be many many hotfixes and patches! This one resolves a number of critical and cosmetic issues found in the initial release of the Playtest today. It's not much, and there's much more to follow this week, so stay tuned!

  • Interacting with chairs, stools and beds no longer stack the Jump action, which could lead to unintended fall damage.

  • Character appearances now properly load in and save.

  • Crom now has the proper appearance

  • The lobby timer no longer ticks away while sitting on the main menu

  • The game version in the bottom-left of the menu has been updated to reflect being in the beta phase now

  • Fog has been optimized to improve performance


Thanks to everyone who has helped track down some bugs so far!

