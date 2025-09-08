Hey there Kinfolk! Here's the first of what will undoubtedly be many many hotfixes and patches! This one resolves a number of critical and cosmetic issues found in the initial release of the Playtest today. It's not much, and there's much more to follow this week, so stay tuned!

Interacting with chairs, stools and beds no longer stack the Jump action, which could lead to unintended fall damage.

Character appearances now properly load in and save.

Crom now has the proper appearance

The lobby timer no longer ticks away while sitting on the main menu

The game version in the bottom-left of the menu has been updated to reflect being in the beta phase now

Fog has been optimized to improve performance



Thanks to everyone who has helped track down some bugs so far!