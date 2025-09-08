Hey everyone, here are some more fixes and improvements that the community has been requesting.



• New Item: Added batteries for the flashlight (can be found sparsely around the map).

• Changed spawn locations for wolves (further away from player spawn).

• Added new details around The Lighthouse.

• Added new details to Watchtower B.

• Fixed weapon switching bug.

• Added exclamation point above hunger bar when below 35%.

• Tweaked Blood Bear spawning slightly.

• Fixed Custom Mode bug.

• Fixed a few decals floating above ground.

• Disabled collision on some objects that the player could get caught on.



Thanks everyone! Once again, if you run into any issues or bugs, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)



Best regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀

