8 September 2025 Build 19891862 Edited 8 September 2025 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, here are some more fixes and improvements that the community has been requesting.

New Item: Added batteries for the flashlight (can be found sparsely around the map).
• Changed spawn locations for wolves (further away from player spawn).
• Added new details around The Lighthouse.
• Added new details to Watchtower B.
• Fixed weapon switching bug.
• Added exclamation point above hunger bar when below 35%.
• Tweaked Blood Bear spawning slightly.
• Fixed Custom Mode bug.
• Fixed a few decals floating above ground.
• Disabled collision on some objects that the player could get caught on.

Thanks everyone! Once again, if you run into any issues or bugs, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)

Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀

