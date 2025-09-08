Hey everyone, here are some more fixes and improvements that the community has been requesting.
• New Item: Added batteries for the flashlight (can be found sparsely around the map).
• Changed spawn locations for wolves (further away from player spawn).
• Added new details around The Lighthouse.
• Added new details to Watchtower B.
• Fixed weapon switching bug.
• Added exclamation point above hunger bar when below 35%.
• Tweaked Blood Bear spawning slightly.
• Fixed Custom Mode bug.
• Fixed a few decals floating above ground.
• Disabled collision on some objects that the player could get caught on.
Thanks everyone! Once again, if you run into any issues or bugs, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)
Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀
Blood Bear Fixes & Improvements: Update 3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3800231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update