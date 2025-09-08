 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19891821 Edited 8 September 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The base warehouse has been converted into a Base Quantum Warehouse, with storage boxes in the alchemy room, engineering room, and blacksmith shop linked to the base quantum warehouse. Alchemy production, engineering production, and blacksmith production will directly use the base quantum warehouse.
The stacking quantity of the Base Quantum Warehouse can be displayed in four digits.
Fixed an error where the "Space Marine" team could be disbanded when stationed at a base. The 'Space Marine' team cannot use the button to disband the team.
Fix the loss of supporting friendly bomb items during 'Sort'.
The "Scientists Team" is searching for the "Wumi" mission, and the description of the hiding place has been narrowed down to one area.

