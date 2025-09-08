 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19891764 Edited 8 September 2025 – 14:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hey PANICORE fans!

Great news for everyone: we have finally released the public beta for PANICORE's 5th map! 🔥

It's different from the other maps so we want to be absolutely sure that everything is fine, which is why we're now starting a **public beta testing period** to gather more information to make the map the best it can be for you guys! 📝

It's already at a solid state and we hope you'll enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it 🎮

HOW TO ACCESS?

  • Right-click PANICORE in your Steam Library

  • Select Properties

  • Go to the Betas tab

  • Choose "beta - Testing new stuff" from the dropdown

Have fun and if you encounter crashes or bugs please let us know in the Steam Discussions!

Thank you for your patience & support! ❤️

Your two brothers at ZTEK Studio

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 2695941
