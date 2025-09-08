Hey PANICORE fans!
Great news for everyone: we have finally released the public beta for PANICORE's 5th map! 🔥
It's different from the other maps so we want to be absolutely sure that everything is fine, which is why we're now starting a **public beta testing period** to gather more information to make the map the best it can be for you guys! 📝
It's already at a solid state and we hope you'll enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it 🎮
HOW TO ACCESS?
Right-click PANICORE in your Steam Library
Select Properties
Go to the Betas tab
Choose "beta - Testing new stuff" from the dropdown
Have fun and if you encounter crashes or bugs please let us know in the Steam Discussions!
Thank you for your patience & support! ❤️
Your two brothers at ZTEK Studio
Changed depots in beta branch