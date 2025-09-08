 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19891679 Edited 8 September 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved AI response to players entering their base
- Fix: AT soldier no longer spins when force targeting
- Fix: AI Praesidium light turret visual now deactivates when power is low
- Adjusted damage output of Praesidium and Endeavor MG Soldiers
- Adjusted damage output of Endeavor Vulcan tank
- Adjusted healing rate of Endeavor Apollo
- Fix: Resource capture now updates building glow color as intended

