- Improved AI response to players entering their base
- Fix: AT soldier no longer spins when force targeting
- Fix: AI Praesidium light turret visual now deactivates when power is low
- Adjusted damage output of Praesidium and Endeavor MG Soldiers
- Adjusted damage output of Endeavor Vulcan tank
- Adjusted healing rate of Endeavor Apollo
- Fix: Resource capture now updates building glow color as intended
Minor Update - 9/7/25
