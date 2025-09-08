- Improved AI response to players entering their base

- Fix: AT soldier no longer spins when force targeting

- Fix: AI Praesidium light turret visual now deactivates when power is low

- Adjusted damage output of Praesidium and Endeavor MG Soldiers

- Adjusted damage output of Endeavor Vulcan tank

- Adjusted healing rate of Endeavor Apollo

- Fix: Resource capture now updates building glow color as intended