8 September 2025 Build 19891676 Edited 8 September 2025 – 02:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes
- Fixed infinite Farm Teleporter Lost and Found mail glitch.

Thank you for your report! If you have several Farm Teleporters due to this bug and would like to remove them, please reach out to petalcatgames@gmail.com and I'll help with your save file as well.
- Miki

