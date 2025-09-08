Fixes
- Fixed infinite Farm Teleporter Lost and Found mail glitch.
Thank you for your report! If you have several Farm Teleporters due to this bug and would like to remove them, please reach out to petalcatgames@gmail.com and I'll help with your save file as well.
- Miki
v1.0.15 patch notes
