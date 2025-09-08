 Skip to content
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19891645 Edited 8 September 2025 – 02:13:27 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

WELCOME to the Rifted Season!

*Please restart Steam to receive the update.

PATCH NOTES:

  • Season 1 has started.

  • Redesigned a bunch of menus.

  • QUICK PLAY has been added.

  • More objects have been added to THE DESCENT level.

  • Removed the Party menu, and is being replaced with a server browser. (not yet ready at the moment)

  • Fixed the controller bug with SteamVR; this bug was present in Patch #1.

  • Communication Tower has been randomly rifted away..

  • Visitor's sideways rift has been opened to the following maps (Testing site, Gun Playground, Mission Selector)

  • The Ultimate Rift Bridge has been opened. Trying to find a way to close it or control it.

  • Game has been updated to Unity 6.2 and will make development faster.

  • Fixed many bugs.

  • Developer Mode will be coming back soon.

SDK:

  • Update will be coming out September 9th.

macOS:

macOS will no longer be updated. Please use Parsec to play the newest version. (Parsec support)

Notes: If this update is crashing or lagging, you can revert to the previous build.

Menus are still being developed and will be completed in the anniversary update.

Changed depots in previousbuild branch

View more data in app history for build 19891645
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3213301
macOS Depot 3213302
