WELCOME to the Rifted Season!

*Please restart Steam to receive the update.

Season 1 has started.

Redesigned a bunch of menus.

QUICK PLAY has been added.

More objects have been added to THE DESCENT level.

Removed the Party menu, and is being replaced with a server browser. (not yet ready at the moment)

Fixed the controller bug with SteamVR; this bug was present in Patch #1.

Communication Tower has been randomly rifted away..

Visitor's sideways rift has been opened to the following maps (Testing site, Gun Playground, Mission Selector)

The Ultimate Rift Bridge has been opened. Trying to find a way to close it or control it.