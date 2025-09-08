Co-op
- After closing end-of-game popups, teammates can move/zoom/click again.
- Late-joiners go straight into the active co-op match and see the live board.
- In-game player cards now show “Level N” in the description area.
- Other players’ cursors always render in-game.
Lobby
- Player cards show “Level N” (not cursor names), and correct cursor icons display for each player.
- “Ready” and “Player Options” respond on first press; returning from a game resets you to Not Ready.
- Options panel closes when clicking outside; the panel slides in aligned with your card.
- Reduced lobby lag by cutting redundant updates and caching sprites.
Audio
- “Random” music really plays random; the dropdown stays in sync with the actual selection. (Actually for-real this time)
- Main Menu music continues into the Lobby with the intended mix; rather than the eerie sounds that played before now.
- Volume sliders now feel right: 0% is truly silent, 1–100% maps to a dB curve (default: 0%=-80 dB, 1–100% spans -50 dB to 0 dB). No sudden “all the volume at the bottom” effect. 50% volume should feel more like 50%, rather than 10% feeling like 50%.
Load Screen
- Random tip appears on the loading screen.
Achievements and Cursors
- Your achievements and cursor unlocks now load from your account on the server.
- Win screen shows XP awards, then lists “Achievement unlocked: {title}” one at a time.
- New achievement toasts appear anywhere (not just on wins), using the same achievement card style and rarity colors, fading in/out one by one.
- Achievements summary on the main menu is now correct, including split counts (unlocked/total) per rarity and overall.
- If your selected cursor becomes locked after a refresh, it auto-falls back to your default or first unlocked.
Quality-of-life
- Lobby lists can be refreshed via a public event.
- Removed noisy debug logs and improved overall stability.
- Added some of the board effects to Co-op that were previously missing.
- Removed obsolete Co-op "Timer" that only ever said 0 seconds.
