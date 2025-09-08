 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19891592 Edited 8 September 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Co-op

  • After closing end-of-game popups, teammates can move/zoom/click again.
  • Late-joiners go straight into the active co-op match and see the live board.
  • In-game player cards now show “Level N” in the description area.
  • Other players’ cursors always render in-game.

Lobby

  • Player cards show “Level N” (not cursor names), and correct cursor icons display for each player.
  • “Ready” and “Player Options” respond on first press; returning from a game resets you to Not Ready.
  • Options panel closes when clicking outside; the panel slides in aligned with your card.
  • Reduced lobby lag by cutting redundant updates and caching sprites.

Audio

  • “Random” music really plays random; the dropdown stays in sync with the actual selection. (Actually for-real this time)
  • Main Menu music continues into the Lobby with the intended mix; rather than the eerie sounds that played before now.
  • Volume sliders now feel right: 0% is truly silent, 1–100% maps to a dB curve (default: 0%=-80 dB, 1–100% spans -50 dB to 0 dB). No sudden “all the volume at the bottom” effect. 50% volume should feel more like 50%, rather than 10% feeling like 50%.

Load Screen

  • Random tip appears on the loading screen.

Achievements and Cursors

  • Your achievements and cursor unlocks now load from your account on the server.
  • Win screen shows XP awards, then lists “Achievement unlocked: {title}” one at a time.
  • New achievement toasts appear anywhere (not just on wins), using the same achievement card style and rarity colors, fading in/out one by one.
  • Achievements summary on the main menu is now correct, including split counts (unlocked/total) per rarity and overall.
  • If your selected cursor becomes locked after a refresh, it auto-falls back to your default or first unlocked.

Quality-of-life

  • Lobby lists can be refreshed via a public event.
  • Removed noisy debug logs and improved overall stability.
  • Added some of the board effects to Co-op that were previously missing.
  • Removed obsolete Co-op "Timer" that only ever said 0 seconds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3958891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link