8 September 2025 Build 19891580 Edited 8 September 2025 – 02:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed issues with Enemy targeting.
• Added information about which version of the game a save file was created with. This will be wrong for versions before this one.
• Fixed a bug where audio sfx stacked up while mute in background was active and would try play all of them when you returned to the game.
• Fixed a bug where echoes would incorrectly leave an enemy that wasn't fully killed.
• Fixed a bug where damage numbers would incorrectly be shown at the start of a map.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
  Windows Depot 2940001
macOS Depot 2940002
  macOS Depot 2940002
Linux Depot 2940003
  Linux Depot 2940003
