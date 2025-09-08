• Fixed issues with Enemy targeting.
• Added information about which version of the game a save file was created with. This will be wrong for versions before this one.
• Fixed a bug where audio sfx stacked up while mute in background was active and would try play all of them when you returned to the game.
• Fixed a bug where echoes would incorrectly leave an enemy that wasn't fully killed.
• Fixed a bug where damage numbers would incorrectly be shown at the start of a map.
Version 1.2.16
Update notes via Steam Community
