• Fixed issues with Enemy targeting.

• Added information about which version of the game a save file was created with. This will be wrong for versions before this one.

• Fixed a bug where audio sfx stacked up while mute in background was active and would try play all of them when you returned to the game.

• Fixed a bug where echoes would incorrectly leave an enemy that wasn't fully killed.

• Fixed a bug where damage numbers would incorrectly be shown at the start of a map.