8 September 2025 Build 19891473 Edited 8 September 2025 – 04:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Salutations cyber sellers!

🎉🎉🎉 It’s LAUNCH DAY!!! 🎉🎉🎉

We’re so excited to announce that we’re bundling with Tavern Talk and, for a limited time only, bundling with Silicon Dreams and Robotherapy. These games are very cool and if you enjoy our game, you’ll probably like them too :) (And if you already own these games, you can complete the bundle to get an extra 10% off QDRP!)

Alongside our launch, we were planning to drop a wallpaper DLC. It was mostly just an extra way to support us, but I flubbed it and forgot how much time Steam needs to approve things! So please stay tuned for that releasing later this week :)

We hope you give the game a try and leave an honest review with your thoughts! If you notice any bugs, please email/dm us or leave a note in the old demo bug form.

We hope you enjoy the game!! 💛 🌟

