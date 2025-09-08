 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19891439
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!  

 

Our game "The Rule Of SHE" is officially launching on Steam today!

 

"The Rule Of SHE" is a role-playing game centered around exploring "her." Each scenario presents you with different rules that must be followed - break them, and dire consequences await. By following the guidance of these rules, you'll uncover the deeper secrets of this world and discover the hidden truth behind all these mysterious regulations.  When you truly understand and gain insight into this world of strange tales, you'll be ready to complete your reincarnation.  

Feel free to leave any questions in the comments. Thank you all for your support!

