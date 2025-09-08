Changelog

- Fixed bug when using reboot on a system where an encrypted SSH connection had been established, causing a runtime exception to be thrown in a loop when trying to reconnect immediately.



- Fixed bug in the chat that caused the window content to remain empty if the scrollbar was dragged quickly when opening the chat window for the first time.



Update v0.9.6101

- Fixed Bug #1220: Rented network admins fulfill the "Any user logged in" vulnerability requirement.



- Fixed Bug #1221: CTF running whois on a cloned CTF network shows admin contact of the template



- Fixed bug in Terminal when canceling with Control+C or killing ssh during the encryption process, which caused the terminal to print a runtime error in a loop.



- Fixed bug in the chat that allowed sending empty messages.