8 September 2025 Build 19891356 Edited 8 September 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


- Fixed bug when using reboot on a system where an encrypted SSH connection had been established, causing a runtime exception to be thrown in a loop when trying to reconnect immediately.

- Fixed bug in the chat that caused the window content to remain empty if the scrollbar was dragged quickly when opening the chat window for the first time.

Update v0.9.6101


- Fixed Bug #1220: Rented network admins fulfill the "Any user logged in" vulnerability requirement.

- Fixed Bug #1221: CTF running whois on a cloned CTF network shows admin contact of the template

- Fixed bug in Terminal when canceling with Control+C or killing ssh during the encryption process, which caused the terminal to print a runtime error in a loop.

- Fixed bug in the chat that allowed sending empty messages.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
macOS Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Linux Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Windows 32-bit Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
