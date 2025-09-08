Another weekly patch again, once again there is little to note here. The translation is still going, although its a very long and tedious grind. In the meantime, lots of people have found a lot of bugs and issues, and I always appreciate the reports, even if it's a pain to see the bugs themselves. Still, I got around to fixing most of them, although there's still more fixes and changes to come!

Gameplay:

-Dropping an item now takes a turn(sort of a bug/oversight fix more than anything, but relevant here)

-Weapon buff talismans can now no longer be prepared (they just buffed weapons in your current slot, so it didn't work when prepared, no perfect solution for how it would choose which other slot to buff if you had multiple weapons). To compensate, they no longer take an extra turn to use when used from your inventory.

-Ghosts and undead are now immune to instant death (such as from garrote, etc).

QOL:

-Added an FAQ entry about monsters tagging along.

-Added a .pdf manual, located alongside the .exe. Thanks again to Dean Earwicker and Zakalwe!

-Added a "Main Menu" button to the start menu in-game.

-Monsters stat info now displays modified values (affected by buffs/debuffs) instead of base values, with colors to indicate whether its above or below the base value.

-Added duration info to items that have a buff duration.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where Deceive was broken.

-Fixed(?) the issue of the exp display sometimes being wrong about whether or not you would level up.

-Fixed a bug where using + to select things on the item window caused errors with kamikui.

-Changed a few mentions of "gold" to "silver".

-Fixed some bugs where failing to use a calligraphy set would softlock.

-Fixed a bug where the game would say that you had unlearned scrolls when you did not.

-Fixed a bug where reading a scroll that you had learned would take a turn.

-Fixed a bug where it would say that an enemy heard you when it was just a neutral enemy.

-Fixed a bug where the "attack" command for allies was crashing.

-Fixed some issues related to movement abilities where they would not make you face in the correct direction.

-Fixed a bug where the kamikui could prepare talismans.