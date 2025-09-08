-Added Blur projectile to store

-Added Boomerang modifier

-Added Warp Shot modifier

-Added a red screen effect for getting hit and being low on health

-Clamped bifurcate to 4 stacks

-Increased Lava's mass

-Lowered the lifetime of Rocks (still a bit longer than other projectiles, though)

-Increased the damage of Power from 15 to 20, and also made its growth parabolic. (Each Power will add 20 more than the last)

-Fixed the glitch where stars could eat black holes if they had more mass than one

-Fixed the glitch where the Mother Nature planet was considered alive if its atmosphere was destroyed