8 September 2025 Build 19891121 Edited 8 September 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added Blur projectile to store
-Added Boomerang modifier
-Added Warp Shot modifier
-Added a red screen effect for getting hit and being low on health
-Clamped bifurcate to 4 stacks
-Increased Lava's mass
-Lowered the lifetime of Rocks (still a bit longer than other projectiles, though)
-Increased the damage of Power from 15 to 20, and also made its growth parabolic. (Each Power will add 20 more than the last)
-Fixed the glitch where stars could eat black holes if they had more mass than one
-Fixed the glitch where the Mother Nature planet was considered alive if its atmosphere was destroyed

