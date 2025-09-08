-Added Blur projectile to store
-Added Boomerang modifier
-Added Warp Shot modifier
-Added a red screen effect for getting hit and being low on health
-Clamped bifurcate to 4 stacks
-Increased Lava's mass
-Lowered the lifetime of Rocks (still a bit longer than other projectiles, though)
-Increased the damage of Power from 15 to 20, and also made its growth parabolic. (Each Power will add 20 more than the last)
-Fixed the glitch where stars could eat black holes if they had more mass than one
-Fixed the glitch where the Mother Nature planet was considered alive if its atmosphere was destroyed
