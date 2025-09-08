We are so back.

After months of inactivity Olympic Hamster & Co. is back for the new major update of Where is the Tutorial, with a brand new gamemode: multiplayer (now on beta).

There was this guy on one review who said Where is the Tutorial was missing a multiplayer, so i at least i know Pootis Spencer is happy now.

The new gamemode is a bittttt diferent than the vanilla Where is the Tutorial as it is still on beta, and Olympic Hamster & Co. are still figuring out ways to improve the game and make it more challenging, still i want to insist it is 100% playable and there are no major bugs.

So get out there and find yourself how far can you get on the new multiplayer mode of Where is the Tutorial!

By the way, here at OlympicHamster & Co. want to update the game with more customization and different options to enjoy the multiplayer, so stay tuned we WILL be back.