- Updated to Unity 6.2
- Added secondary context capability to right-click menus, which opens more menu consolidation options
- Added team 7 and 8 choices for Coder fighters
- Moved decal option into a "cosmetics" heading under Builder part context
- Removed option to rename parts in Coder (will remain a Builder only functionality)
- CPU nodes will no longer keep firing when the part is destroyed
- Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when running a realtime simulation
0.6.16
