
8 September 2025 Build 19891014
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated to Unity 6.2
  • Added secondary context capability to right-click menus, which opens more menu consolidation options
  • Added team 7 and 8 choices for Coder fighters
  • Moved decal option into a "cosmetics" heading under Builder part context
  • Removed option to rename parts in Coder (will remain a Builder only functionality)
  • CPU nodes will no longer keep firing when the part is destroyed
  • Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when running a realtime simulation

