I’ve made this change to the path skill system for multiple reasons:

While I think the previous system was interesting, it tended to feel more like ‘not getting the build you wanted’ instead of being interesting in mission choices.

This update now gives me a perfect place to incorporate the ‘boring stat upgrades’ that rogue-lites need for power scaling and build specializing, without having to dilute the more fun path skills or beacon pools with them.

Unlocking a path and initially equipping it now gives the passive and a full mission’s worth of stat upgrades, improving the new player experience

This skill system is very much in work, expect further large changes to how skills are selected, laid out and balanced moving forward. I have some cool ideas to make the perk ‘tree’ more fun than simply points in a row :)

This is only phase 1 of the update, expect lots of buffs/nerfs to many path skills in the near future

New

Path Skills rework Path skills are now selected in the Keep Each path now has multiple stats, which are selected in mission (replacing the previous skill choices) when leveling up your journey



2 new Firearm gear mods

Updates

Pulse Barrel now continuously fires when holding secondary input

Red Scouts now increase mission experience gained by 5%

Fixes

Fixed a couple of the armor classes equipping the wrong one from welcome menu

Fixed nullified beacons sometimes showing back up into the pool

Demo