 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19891002 Edited 8 September 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I’ve made this change to the path skill system for multiple reasons: 

  • While I think the previous system was interesting, it tended to feel more like ‘not getting the build you wanted’ instead of being interesting in mission choices. 

  • This update now gives me a perfect place to incorporate the ‘boring stat upgrades’ that rogue-lites need for power scaling and build specializing, without having to dilute the more fun path skills or beacon pools with them. 

  • Unlocking a path and initially equipping it now gives the passive and a full mission’s worth of stat upgrades, improving the new player experience 

This skill system is very much in work, expect further large changes to how skills are selected, laid out and balanced moving forward. I have some cool ideas to make the perk ‘tree’ more fun than simply points in a row :)

This is only phase 1 of the update, expect lots of buffs/nerfs to many path skills in the near future

New

  • Path Skills rework

    • Path skills are now selected in the Keep 

    • Each path now has multiple stats, which are selected in mission (replacing the previous skill choices) when leveling up your journey

  • 2 new Firearm gear mods

Updates

  • Pulse Barrel now continuously fires when holding secondary input

  • Red Scouts now increase mission experience gained by 5%

Fixes

  • Fixed a couple of the armor classes equipping the wrong one from welcome menu

  • Fixed nullified beacons sometimes showing back up into the pool 

Demo

  • Updated to match

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2406181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link