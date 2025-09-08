 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19890826 Edited 8 September 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chart Changes

  • Updated mods in ENGINEDESTROYER EX14
  • Updated scrolls in knife2meetu HY11


Changes

  • Added an icon to folders to show when all Staff Ghosts in that folder have been beaten
  • Added EX Difference to Spectator Mode in Multiplayer
  • Made song wheel sorting save immediately instead of when selecting a song
  • Fixed a bug with additional song folders not reloading properly
  • Moved the "Assets Used" category out of Credits to the License Information button on the Gamemode Select screen


Chart Developer Changes

  • Added the ".xdrvz" archive file format to the game, which can be created by pressing "F12" with Chart Developer Mode enabled
  • Added "xdrv.GetSteamID()" to unlock lua
  • Added "xdrv.GetGamemode()" to unlock lua
  • Added "DISABLE_MUSIC_PREVIEW" to chart metadata

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2636021
macOS Depot 2636022
Linux 64-bit Depot 2636023
