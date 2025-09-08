Chart Changes
- Updated mods in ENGINEDESTROYER EX14
- Updated scrolls in knife2meetu HY11
Changes
- Added an icon to folders to show when all Staff Ghosts in that folder have been beaten
- Added EX Difference to Spectator Mode in Multiplayer
- Made song wheel sorting save immediately instead of when selecting a song
- Fixed a bug with additional song folders not reloading properly
- Moved the "Assets Used" category out of Credits to the License Information button on the Gamemode Select screen
Chart Developer Changes
- Added the ".xdrvz" archive file format to the game, which can be created by pressing "F12" with Chart Developer Mode enabled
- Added "xdrv.GetSteamID()" to unlock lua
- Added "xdrv.GetGamemode()" to unlock lua
- Added "DISABLE_MUSIC_PREVIEW" to chart metadata
Changed files in this update