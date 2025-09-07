 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19890750 Edited 8 September 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
We plan to resume the content patches in the near future, but we have some more visual cleanup to do until then.

The main branch will remain on v0.68.2 for now due to the nature of the crash in v0.68.3.


Version v0.68.4 [Beta]
-Loading no longer occurs during launch. There is now a dedicated loading screen on the title screen.
-Adjusted the volume of the Magic SFX.
-Fixed a crash that occurred upon reaching Hall of Judgment.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19890750
Depot 1217111
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link