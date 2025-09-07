We plan to resume the content patches in the near future, but we have some more visual cleanup to do until then.



The main branch will remain on v0.68.2 for now due to the nature of the crash in v0.68.3.





Version v0.68.4 [Beta]

-Loading no longer occurs during launch. There is now a dedicated loading screen on the title screen.

-Adjusted the volume of the Magic SFX.

-Fixed a crash that occurred upon reaching Hall of Judgment.