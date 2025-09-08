🚀 Update 1.2 is Here! 🚀
🎩 Cosmetic System Added!
✨ Up to 20 unlockable hats to collect!
💰 Find coins hidden on each level.
🛒 Visit the Cosmetic Shop through the golden button in the elevator.
🎨 Unlock new skins to customize your Dreamer!
🖐️ First Person Hands
Immersion just got a huge boost — hands are now visible in first-person view!
🔊 Sound Effects Update
💀 When you die, your character may now scream.
🧸 Your rag-doll body makes satisfying slam sounds.
📏 Rulers now… sound like actual rulers. Ruler’y as hell.
🛠️ Minor Updates
📚 On Levels 1 & 2, Lailah now teaches new Dreamers how to rotate and throw objects.
🏗️ Level 29 completely reworked (the old one was… well, let’s just say it was crap 💩).
🔥 Jump in, try on some hats, and see how many coins you can collect!
Changed files in this update