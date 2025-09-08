🚀 Update 1.2 is Here! 🚀

🎩 Cosmetic System Added!

✨ Up to 20 unlockable hats to collect!

💰 Find coins hidden on each level.

🛒 Visit the Cosmetic Shop through the golden button in the elevator.

🎨 Unlock new skins to customize your Dreamer!

🖐️ First Person Hands

Immersion just got a huge boost — hands are now visible in first-person view!

🔊 Sound Effects Update

💀 When you die, your character may now scream .

🧸 Your rag-doll body makes satisfying slam sounds .

📏 Rulers now… sound like actual rulers. Ruler’y as hell.

🛠️ Minor Updates

📚 On Levels 1 & 2, Lailah now teaches new Dreamers how to rotate and throw objects.

🏗️ Level 29 completely reworked (the old one was… well, let’s just say it was crap 💩).

🔥 Jump in, try on some hats, and see how many coins you can collect!