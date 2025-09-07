 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19890650
Update notes via Steam Community
* Bugfix: Crash when rapidly placing->removing->placing (left/right click) belt
* Display crash stack trace in a popup, and dump the same output to crash.txt

Windows 64-bit Depot 3910602
Linux 64-bit Depot 3910603
