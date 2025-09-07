Blessing(Mutation) Now increases Score and SP gain given by mobs and bosses by 40%

This change is to incentivize players more into pushing through with their run despite getting this Mutation and as a proof of Valor of defeating Altemis with it.





Gamepad Movement fixed

Gamepad movement has been updated and is expected to remove "ghost movement" when moving up-left/up-right/down-left/down-right







Mug[Passive] duration has been increased from 12 secs -> 30 secs.



Mug[Passive] attack interval increased from 1 sec -> 2 secs.

SoraKohi's assist or Mug passive has been widely used as a means of sustain rather than dealing damage, by increasing it's on field duration and attack intervals Mug total damage is expected to increase by 25% while lowering it's shield uptime by 40%







Game has been updated to version 1.0.0.2 to address the bugs below and minor character adjustments:System:SoraKohi(Character & Assist)Thank you so much for playing The Final Flame and we hope you'll keep enjoying the game. Please do feel free to report any more bugs and I'll do my best to patch it.There will be news for major updates soon regarding the game's content so please stay tuned!-The Bread Igniter