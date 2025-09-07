 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19890619 Edited 8 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

bug fixes and quality of life improvements

  • cards and elements you discover are now also saved to your collection when you quit to main menu instead of only at the end of a lightyear

  • fixed chaos stella not being unlocked in certain cases

Changed files in this update

Depot 2940842
