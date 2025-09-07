 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19890607
Update notes via Steam Community

Update & Bug Fixes

We continue to actively work on fixing bugs. In this update, we’ve replaced the sorting conveyor with a new, more stable version. The previous conveyor was unstable, which disrupted gameplay and didn’t allow baggage to be picked up correctly 100% of the time. This issue is now fixed.

We’ve also added a new feature: to configure the sorting conveyor, simply approach it and press E. This will open a menu where you can select the sections you want to sort from the general baggage flow. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

Additionally, we received numerous requests from players regarding the bot’s behavior. In this update, we’ve addressed several issues: the bot now correctly picks up baggage from the circular conveyor, approaches items properly, and performs its functions reliably. We will continue actively testing the bot to make gameplay comfortable for everyone.

We want to remind you that we carefully monitor your feedback and continue working on improving the game. Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3647091
