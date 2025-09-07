 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19890579 Edited 8 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We’re excited to share that with this update, the long-awaited localization system is finally live in Ballardo! 🎉

This is still very much a work in progress — over time, we’ll be adding more languages, fixing any missing or awkward translations, and improving overall clarity so that everyone can enjoy the game in their preferred language.

👉 How you can help:
If you notice any text or words in the game that look incorrect, confusing, or out of place, please let us know! Your feedback will help us polish the localization system faster and make Ballardo more accessible to players around the world.

Thank you so much for your support and patience as we continue to grow the game together. 💜

— NUE Games

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 3415531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link