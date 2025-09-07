Hi everyone!

We’re excited to share that with this update, the long-awaited localization system is finally live in Ballardo! 🎉

This is still very much a work in progress — over time, we’ll be adding more languages, fixing any missing or awkward translations, and improving overall clarity so that everyone can enjoy the game in their preferred language.

👉 How you can help:

If you notice any text or words in the game that look incorrect, confusing, or out of place, please let us know! Your feedback will help us polish the localization system faster and make Ballardo more accessible to players around the world.

Thank you so much for your support and patience as we continue to grow the game together. 💜

— NUE Games